Saturday European Rewind: Tottenham edges Arsenal, Napoli routs Lazio, and more

Harry Kane has been one of the top goalscorers throughout Europe the last few seasons, hitting double digits every season since 2014. The England international added to that trend on Saturday, scoring the winner in Spurs 1-0 North London Derby win over rivals Arsenal. After forcing Petr Cech into a single first-half save at Wembley, Spurs took control of the lead after 49 minutes. Kane showed smarts and good positioning to head Ben Davies’ cross into the bottom-left corner. It was the 24-year-old’s 32 goal in all competitions this season, and his 23rd in the EPL. Spurs tried to add to their lead, but were kept out on several occasions by the 35-year-old Czech keeper. Alexandre Lacazette had the golden opportunity to level the score late, but scuffed his right-footed effort wide in stoppage time. Spurs are up to third after the derby win, while Arsenal are in sixth after suffering their fourth defeat of the new year.

Elsewhere in Europe, Napoli rolled past Lazio to earn three points, while Juventus defeated Fiorentina. Bayern Munich used a pair of first-half goals to edge Schalke at home. PSG and Monaco each earned victories in Ligue 1 action, while Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat trick in Real Madrid’s beatdown of Real Sociedad.

Here’s a closer look at all of Friday and Saturday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Sergio Aguero’s four-goal second-half performance lifted Manchester City to a 5-1 thrashing of Leicester City. The sides played a very even first-half with Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy both getting on the scoresheet. Sterling tapped home from close-range after three minutes while Vardy’s deflected effort drew the Foxes level heading into halftime. Aguero put City back in front after 48 minutes scoring from close range. The Argentine added his second five minutes later before chipping Kasper Schmeichel after 77 minutes. The headlining strike was Aguero’s fourth and final goal of the afternoon, as the striker ripped a right-footed effort off the crossbar and in. Kevin De Bruyne played a huge role, adding three assists in the win. City are 16 points ahead of Manchester United, while Leicester are in eighth.

Here’s all of Saturday’s EPL results:

Tottenham Hotspur 1 – Arsenal 0

Everton 3 – Crystal Palace 1

Stoke City 1 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Swansea City 1 – Burnley 0

West Ham United 2 – Watford 0

Manchester City 5 – Leicester City 1

SPANISH LA LIGA

Cristiano Ronaldo propelled Real Madrid to a 5-2 beating of Real Sociedad on Saturday, scoring a hat trick in the process. Los Blancos jumped out to a 4-0 lead heading into halftime with Lucas Vazquez and Toni Kroos also joining Ronaldo’s brace on the scoresheet. Jon Bautista’s left-footed strike in the 74th-minute gave Sociedad something to cheer about before Ronaldo capped off his hat trick. with a close range finish. Asier Illarramendi’s right-footed goal was a mere consolation later in the half, as Sociedad suffered their fifth defeat of 2018. They now sit in 14th place following a 5-0 win a week ago, while Real Madrid are up to third place for now.

Alaves moved themselves further away from the relegation zone after a 2-1 road win at Villarreal. Ibai Gomez’s long-range finished doubled the visitors lead in the 71st-minute after Rodrigo Ely headed Alaves ahead in the first-half. Carlos Bacca’s eighth league goal of the season gave Villarreal some life, but it did not lead to a comeback. Alaves’ second consecutive league win has moved them up to 16th while Villarreal are in fifth.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s La Liga results:

Athletic Bilbao 0 – Las Palmas 0

Villarreal 1 – Alaves 2

Malaga 0 – Atletico Madrid 1

Leganes 0 – Eibar 1

Real Madrid 5 – Real Sociedad 2

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund made it back-to-back league wins after a 2-0 home triumph against Hamburg on Saturday. Michy Batshuayi made it three goals in his last two appearances after opening scoring in the 49th-minute. The Belgian finished Christian Pulisic’s assist from close range to give Dortmund a 1-0 lead. Substitute Mario Gotze added an insurance goal in the 92nd-minute to cap off the scoring at Signal Iduna Park. It was the German’s second goal of the season and his first since Nov. 25th. Hamburg had two shots on goal, but eventually fell for the third time in the new year. Dortmund are up to third with the home success.

Bayern Munich continued their dominance at the top of the table after defeating Schalke 2-1 at the Allianz Arena. All of the goals came in an entertaining first-half which saw Bayern answer after Schalke pegged them back. Franco Di Santo’s right-footed finish drew Schalke level after 29 minutes, after Robert Lewandowski opened things in the sixth-minute. Thomas Muller’s fifth league goal of the season put Bayern back in front for a 2-1 lead which they would hang on to. Sven Ulreich made two saves in the Bayern net, while Schalke’s Ralf Fahrmann made three.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

RB Leipzig 2 – FC Augsburg 0

Borussia Dortmund 2 – Hamburg 0

Hoffenheim 4 – FSV Mainz 2

Eintracht Frankfurt 4 – Koln 2

Bayer Leverkusen 0 – Hertha Berlin 2

Hannover 2 – Freiburg 1

Bayern Munich 2 – Schalke 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

Juventus used a pair of second-half goals to down Fiorentina 2-0 at the Artemio Franchi on Friday evening. Federico Bernardeschi opened things after 56 minutes, beating Marco Sportiello with a wonderful left-footed free kick. It was the Italian’s fourth league goal for his new club, after spending several seasons in Florence. Gonzalo Higuain added an insurance goal in the 86th-minute, after finishing off Giorgio Chiellini’s through ball assist. Higuain now has 18 goals in all competitions, and six in his last four appearances across league and cup play. Juve remains a point behind league leaders Napoli after the win, while Fiorentina are in 11th after suffering their third defeat of the new year.

Napoli continued their grasp on the top spot in Serie A after a 4-1 beatdown of Lazio at the San Paolo on Saturday. Things were level going into halftime after Jose Callejon cancelled out Stefan de Vrij’s opener. An own goal by Lazio’s Wallace gave the hosts the lead for good, ahead of Mario Rui’s long-range finish two minutes later. Dries Mertens made it 15 goals on the season, scoring in the 73rd-minute from a smooth right-footed finish. Lazio was held to a single shot on goal, losing their second league fixture in a row. Napoli are winners of eight straight in the Serie A and show no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Serie A results:

Fiorentina 0 – Juventus 2

Spal 0 – AC Milan 4

Crotone 1 – Atalanta 1

Napoli 4 – Lazio 1

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Paris Saint-Germain made it three consecutive Ligue 1 shutouts on Saturday, defeating Toulouse 1-0 away from home. After being held for 60+ minutes, Unai Emery’s side got their breakthrough goal in the 68th-minute. Neymar netted his 25th goal of the season in all competitions, scoring from a left-footed effort to the center of the goal. The Brazilian came close to doubling his side’s advantage later in the half, but struck the right post 10 minutes after scoring. Toulouse was held to one shot on goal, after being pushed back for most of the match. The hosts dropped to 15th in the league table, while PSG are 12 points ahead of second-place Monaco.

Montpellier moved up to fifth place in the standings after a slim 1-0 win at last place Metz on Saturday. Giovanni Sio scored the lone goal after 24 minutes, finishing from close range. It was Ivorian’s sixth goal of the season in his first campaign with the club. Metz had numerous chances to get back into the match, forcing Benjamin Lecomte into five saves. Metz’s Eiji Kawashima made seven saves in the defeat. Metz remains seven points from safety in the standings, while Montpellier are 11 points back from a Europa League qualification spot.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

St. Etienne 2 – Marseille 2

Toulouse 0 – PSG 1

Angers 0 – AS Monaco 4

Bordeaux 3 – Amiens 2

Dijon 3 – Nice 2

Guingamp 0 – Caen 0

Metz 0 – Montpellier 1