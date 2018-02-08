SBI Question of the Day: Who would you vote for in the U.S. Soccer election?

After months of campaigning and politicking, the U.S. Soccer presidential election is set for this weekend, and there are a number of candidates that have a legitimate chance at winning the upcoming election.

In many ways, the election is divided into two groups. The first is one that represents a sort of status quo, candidates that have been on the business side and are looking to continue to build on U.S. Soccer’s bright spots rather than tear it all down. On the other side? A group of candidates looking to institute massive change following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup failure.

Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd, and Eric Wynalda all bring something very different to the table heading into Saturday’s election and each brings a very different background into play. From former players like Caligiuri, Martino, Solo and Wynalda to longtime U.S. Soccer officials in Cordeiro and Carter to law professionals like Winograd and Gans, there are many different ideas and ideals in the race.

In December when the field first became clear, SBI asked which candidate had caught your eye,with Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino leading the way, but plenty has changed in the weeks since. With the election looming, who would you cast your vote for?

