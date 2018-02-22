Senators call for Trump to back bid to host 2026 World Cup

A large group of American politicians have called for support for the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking in favor of the bid featuring the U.S., Mexico and Canada, a bi-partisan group of 43 senators wrote to President Donald Trump on Wednesday urging him to “express our support for the United Bid by Canada, Mexico, and the United States to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

“As one of three host nations, the United States would have the opportunity to deepen the relationship between our citizens and the extended global soccer community,” the letter states. “It would build on a successful legacy for our three nations, which together have hosted 13 FIFA-sponsored tournaments.”

Just joined 42 Senators in sending a bipartisan letter to President Trump in support of @United2026. Our GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL is for the US, Canada, and Mexico to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/B06DnaPz3F — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 21, 2018

The joint bid featuring the North American nations faces competition from Morocco, the lone other candidate for the 2026 hosting duties. FIFA is set to select an official host later this year.