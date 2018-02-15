Soccer Thursday: Your Running Commentary

All American eyes will be on Christian Pulisic as he tackles the Europa League after a disappointing showing for Borussia Dortmund in Europe’s superior club competition.

Dortmund is at home against Atalanta in the first leg of their round of 32, but that isn’t the only match worth watching this afternoon. Arsenal are opening their knockout round campaign in Sweden against Ostersunds FK at the same time.

Other big clubs in action include Olympique Marseille, Napoli, RB Leipzig, and Atletico Madrid.

Here’s the full rundown:

europa league

11 a.m. – FS2 – Astana vs. Sporting CP

1 p.m. – FS2, ESPN Deportes – Ostersunds FK vs. Arsenal

1 pm. – Fox Soccer Plus – Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass, ESPN3 – Nice vs. Lokomotiv Moscoa

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Olympique Marseille vs. Sporting Braga

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Spartak Moscow vs. Athletic Bilbao

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Real Sociedad vs. Red Bull Salzburg

1 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Ludogorets Razgrad vs. AC Milan

3:05 p.m. – FS2, ESPN Deportes – FC Copenhagen vs. Atletico Madrid

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Napoli vs. RB Leipzig

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass, ESPN3 – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Villarreal

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass, ESPN3 – Celtic vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass, ESPN3 – Steaua Bucharest vs. Lazio

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – AEK Athens vs. Dynamo Kiev

3:05 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Partizan Belgrade vs. Viktoria Plzen

copa libertadores

5 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Junior FC vs. Guarani

copa sudamericana

5:15 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nacional Asuncion vs. Mineros de Guyana

7:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Espanola vs. Sport Huancayo

7:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Defensa y Justicia vs. America de Cali