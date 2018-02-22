Soccer Thursday: Your Running Commentary

It’s a busy Thursday across the soccer landscape as one American star takes the field in Europe while a pair of American teams face continental action.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund take on Atalanta on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League clash. Dortmund picked up a 3-2 win in the home leg, giving them a slight advantage heading to Italy.

In other Europa League action, Arsenal faces Ostersunds while RB Salzburg faces off with Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, the evening is headlined by CONCACAF Champions League matches as the New York Red Bulls take on Olympia while the Seattle Sounders face Santa Tecla.

Here’s a closer look at the schedule:

EUROPA LEAGUE

3 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – RB Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad

3 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus/ESPN 3 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Spartak Moscow

3 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus/ESPN 3 – Ludogorets vs. AC Milan

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 /ESPN 3 – Atlanta vs. Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. – Fox Sports 2/ESPN 3 – Arsenal vs. Ostersunds

3 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Sporting Braga vs. Marseille

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes/Go90 – Cibao vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

10 p.m. – Go90/Univision Deportes en Vivo – Santa Tecla vs. Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes/Go90 – Olimpia vs. New York Red Bulls