Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

The UEFA Champions League is back with a pair of intriguing clashes on Tuesday.

The marquee match of the two is between Juventus and Tottenham, while FC Basel will try to perfectly fit into the underdog role, like it has in the past, against Manchester City.

Tuesday’s soccer action doesn’t end in Europe, as there are a pair of Liga MX contest to be played at night.

Club America’s match with Morelia rounds out the slate that includes a battle between Atlas and Necaxa and a clash pitting Lobos BUAP against Tigres UANL.

UEFA Champions League

Juventus vs. Tottenham (2:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1)

FC Basel vs. Manchester City (2:45 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2)

Liga MX

Atlas vs. Necaxa (8 p.m. ET, UniVision Deportes)

Lobos BUAP vs. Tigres (9:30 p.m. ET, Galavision)

Club America vs. Morelia (9:45 p.m. ET, UniVision Deportes)