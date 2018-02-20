Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

UEFA Champions League

Soccer Tuesday: Your Running Commentary

One of the marquee clashes of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 headlines a jam-packed day of soccer across the globe.

Chelsea and Barcelona square off at Stamford Bridge in Tuesday’s top game, with Bayern Munich and Besiktas on the European undercard.

Over in North America, the CONCACAF Champions League returns with its new knockout-round format.

MLS foes Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids open the competition’s round of 16 alongside a showdown between Costa Rican and Mexican powers.

Here’s the full rundown of Tuesday’s action:

Tuesday’s Schedule

UEFA Champions League

Chelsea vs. Barcelona (2:45 p.m. ET, FS1)

Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas (2:45 p.m. ET, FS2)

CONCACAF Champions League

Herediano vs. Tigres (8 p.m. ET)

Toronto FC vs. Colorado Rapids (10 p.m. ET)

, , Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home