Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentarty

After Tuesday’s Champions League fireworks between Juventus and Tottenham, the European continent is looking to deliver again with another clash between global giants

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Spanish capital to play Real Madrid in what figures to be the biggest match of the Round of 16. The other match on the day puts FC Porto against Liverpool in a clash of former champions.

Mexico also features a solid slate of matches. Landon Donovan and Leon take on Santos Laguna to get the evening started and Club Tijuana closes it out by travelling to Pachuca.

The Copa Libertadores also rolls on with a pair of matches.

Here’e everything available to you today.

uefa champions league

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – FC Porto vs. Liverpool

liga mx

8 p.m. – Galavision – Santos Laguna vs. Leon

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Querétaro vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

9:45 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

10 p.m. – Galavision – Pumas UNAM vs. Veracruz

10:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs.Club Tijuana

copa libertadores

5 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Banfield vs. Nacional

6:45 p.m – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Vasco da Gama vs. Wilstermann