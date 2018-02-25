Sunday European Rewind: Man United defeats Chelsea, PSG edges Marseille, and more

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have had underachieving seasons so far in the Barclays Premier League, playing catch-up in the top four race. The Red Devils got revenge on the Blues after falling 1-0 to them earlier this season, by defeating their opponents 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday. Romelu Lukaku drew the sides level after 39 minutes, seven minutes after Willian had given Chelsea the lead. The Brazilian slotted home Eden Hazard’s assist on a fast break, before Lukaku beat Thibaut Courtois to the bottom-left corner. Jesse Lingard scored his eighth Premier League tally of the season, heading home Lukaku’s cross past Courtois for the winning goal at the Theater of Dreams. David de Gea made six saves in the win, while Courtois made three. United sit 13 points back of Manchester City for the top spot in the EPL, while Chelsea have dropped to fifth place.

Elsewhere, PSG hosted Marseille in the Ligue 1 match of the round, while Nice traveled to Bordeaux. Manchester City rolled past Arsenal in Sunday’s League Cup Final at Wembley. Tottenham Hotspur used a late Harry Kane winner to down Crystal Palace in a London Derby. Sevilla faced off with Atletico Madrid in La Liga action, while Schalke eased past Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga play.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham Hotspur were frustrated for most of their match at Selhurst Park on Sunday, but used a Harry Kane winner in the 88th-minute to claim a 1-0 win. Wayne Hennessey was huge for the Eagles, keeping the England striker out after 10 minutes. The Welsh keeper’s best moment came after 73 minutes when he palmed Ben Davies’ low drive out for a corner kick. Kane broke the deadlock, heading home Christian Eriksen’s corner kick past Hennessey for the lone goal in the match. It was Kane’s 150th goal for the club in all competitions, and his 35th of the season. Palace sit in 17th and out of the relegation zone on goal difference, while Spurs are up to fourth.

Crystal Palace 0 – Tottenham Hotspur 1

Manchester United 2 – Chelsea 1

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP FINAL

Manchester City claimed their third English League Cup title out of the last six years, rolling past Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley Stadium. A frantic start saw Pep Guardiola’s men draw first blood after 18 minutes, when Sergio Aguero chipped over David Ospina for a 1-0 lead. A strong second-half by City was capped off by two goals in an eight-minute span near the hour mark. Vincent Kompany’s left-footed finish doubled the Citizens advantage in the 58th-minute, ahead of David Silva’s composed finish after 65 minutes. Claudio Bravo was forced into two saves on the afternoon, and looked comfortable for most of the match. The League Cup win gives Pep Guardiola his first trophy as Manchester City boss, and could very well be the first of three this season. Arsenal slumped to their sixth defeat of 2018 in all competitions, and welcome City to the Emirates for a league showdown on Thursday.

Arsenal 0 – Manchester City 3

SPANISH LA LIGA

Atletico Madrid steamrolled their way to another three points on the road this season, routing Sevilla 5-2 away from home. Antoine Griezmann led the way with a hat trick, while Diego Costa and Koke also got on the scoresheet. Costa’s opener came after 29 minutes for the visitors, ahead of Griezmann’s first of the afternoon. The French striker extended his side’s lead to 3-0 quickly into the second-half, scoring from the penalty spot in the 51st-minute. Griezmann set up Koke for his third goal of the season after 65 minutes making it 4-0 to Diego Simeone’s side. Griezmann finished off his hat-trick after 81 minutes from a right-footed finish to give him 16 goals in all competitions. Pablo Sarabia and Nolito added consolation goals for the hosts later in the half, but Atletico got the last laugh. The hosts drop into sixth place after the trouncing, while Atletico are in second.

Valencia made it three straight league wins after a 2-1 home success over Real Sociedad on Sunday. Santi Mina’s close-range finish after 68 minutes stamped the points for Valencia after the visitors pegged them back earlier in the half. Mikel Oyarzabal’s left-footed strike drew Sociedad level in the 54th-minute after Mina’s 34th-minute header opened scoring at Mestalla. Mina’s goal tally increased to 14 goals in all competitions, while also dropping Sociedad into 14th place in the league table. Valencia are in fourth following Real Madrid’s victory on Saturday.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Villarreal 1 – Getafe 0

Athletic Bilbao 2 – Malaga 1

Valencia 2 – Real Sociedad 1

Sevilla 2 – Atletico Madrid 5

Levante hosts Real Betis in the final match of Round 25 on Monday.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Schalke used goals in each half to claim three points at the BayArena in a 2-0 success on Sunday. Guido Burgstaller’s right-footed finish on a Schalke fast break gave the visitors a 1-0 advantage after 11 minutes. It was the Austrian’s 10th goal in all competitions this season, and his first in league play since Dec. 13th. Leverkusen was reduced to 10-men after 38 minutes when Dominik Kohr saw a second-yellow card in the first-half. Nabil Bentaleb’s 89th-minute penalty kick sealed the deal for Schalke who climbed into third place with the road win. Leverkusen’s second defeat of the month of February dropped them into fifth place.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

Bayer Leverkusen 0 – Schalke 2

RB Leipzig 1 – FC Koln 2

Borussia Dortmund hosts Augsburg on Monday in the final match of Round 24.

ITALIAN SERIE A

AC Milan snapped a five-match losing run to AS Roma on Sunday, defeating the hosts 2-0 at the Olimpico. Following a scoreless first-half, Milan took the lead after 48 minutes as Patrick Cutrone netted his sixth league goal of the season. The lead was sealed for good in the 74th-minute as Davide Calabria slid home Nikola Kalinic’s through ball into the center of the goal. Roma only had three shots on goal, all of which were saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Milan are in seventh following the huge win, while Roma are in fifth after losing their first league math since Jan. 28th.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Crotone 2 – Spal 3

Fiorentina 1 – Chievo Verona 0

Sassuolo 0 – Lazio 3

Hellas Verona 2 – Torino 1

Sampdoria 2 – Udinese 1

Juventus – Atalanta (Postponed due to snow)

AS Roma 0 – AC Milan 2

FRENCH LIGUE 1

It was one-way traffic in the Ligue 1 match of the day as Paris Saint-Germain claimed another home win in a 3-0 triumph over Marseille. Kylian Mbappe’s 10th league goal of the season opened the scoring after 10 minutes at the Parc Des Princes. The hosts got a lucky bounce for their second goal of the half as Marseille centerback Rolando put into his own net for an own-goal. Edinson Cavani capped the scoring after 55 minutes, finishing Neymar’s brilliant assist for a 3-0 PSG lead. However, the Ligue 1 leaders held their breaths later in the match when Neymar left with an apparent ankle injury. Alphonse Areola made six saves in the home clean sheet, extending PSG’s lead to 14 points at top of the table. Marseille are in third place after the disappointing loss.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

Bordeaux 0 – Nice 0

Lyon 1 – St. Etienne 1

PSG 3 – Marseille 0