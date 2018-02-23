The SBI Soccer Podcast: Episode 2 (MLS Eastern Conference preview)

Podcasts

It’s time for another edition of the SBI Soccer Podcast as host Joe Hojnacki is joined by Ryan Tolmich and Joe Tansey to take a look at the good and the bad of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Tolmich takes the optimistic view for as many clubs as he can, looking for even the slightest reason a team can make the postseason and beyond. Tansey, on the other hand, looks for the reasons each team will nosedive into 2018 and end up with a most forgettable campaign.

Have a listen to their good cop/bad cop preview of the 2018 MLS Eastern Conference season:

