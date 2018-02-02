This Weekend's Soccer on TV

It may be Super Bowl weekend, but there is more than enough soccer to watch leading up to the biggest event in American sports.

Super Sunday itself is highlighted by a match featuring a pair of local Spanish rivals. Barcelona is usually the dominant force when they face Espanyol. The lesser Catalan club haven’t beaten the giants in league play since the 2009-09 season, however they did score a 1-0 win in Copa del Rey action just a couple weeks ago.

Also in Spain, Real Madrid are back to their winning ways as they travel to Levante to close out the Saturday slate.

Elsewhere, two Champions League contenders from England provide a tasty Super Bowl appetizer. Liverpool and Tottenham are both trying the squeeze into the top four this year and they take each other on late Sunday morning.

Here’s the full lineup of televised soccer this weekend leading into your Big Game Party;

Friday

La liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo La Coruna

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. Borussia Dortmund

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs. Metz

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Cruz Azul

english football league championship

3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bolton Wanderers vs. Bristol City

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Sandhausen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Nürnberg vs. Erzgebirge Aue

ascenso mx

9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Atlético Zacatepec

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Stoke City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Arsenal vs. Everton

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs. Sevilla

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Villarreal

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Alaves vs. Celta Vigo

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs. Real Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Mainz vs. Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – SC Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – Hertha Berlin vs. TSG Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig

italian serie a

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Torino

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. Crotone

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Angers

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Toulouse

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Bordeaux

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Rio Ave

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Sporting Braga

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Veracruz

8 p.m. – Univsion Deportes – Monterrey vs. Leon

8:06 p.m. – Galavision – Pachuca vs. Morelia

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes- Club America vs. Lobos BUAP

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Toluca

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Leeds United vs. Cardiff City

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. Greuther Furth

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. FC St. Pauli

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Jahn Regensburg

ascenso mx

8 p.m. – GolTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs. Celaya

turkish super league

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahce vs. Genclerbirligi

uruguayan primera division

5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Torque vs. Nacional

Sunday

english premier league

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Leganes

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Barcelona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Athletic Bilbao

2:45 op.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12 p.m. – FS2 – Hamburg SV vs. Hannover 96

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Chievo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Fiorentina

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. AC Milan

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Juventus vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. SPAL

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Napoli

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Guingamp

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Nantes

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonais

portuguese primeira liga

11 a.m. – GolTV – Feirense vs. Chaves

1 p.m. – Gol TV – Estoril vs. Sporting CP

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. MSV Duisburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. FC Kaiserslautern

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Bochum

uruguayan primera division

5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Racing vs. Penarol