This Weekend's Soccer on TV

It may be Super Bowl weekend, but there is more than enough soccer to watch leading up to the biggest event in American sports.
Super Sunday itself is highlighted by a match featuring a pair of local Spanish rivals. Barcelona is usually the dominant force when they face Espanyol. The lesser Catalan club haven’t beaten the giants in league play since the 2009-09 season, however they did score a 1-0 win in Copa del Rey action just a couple weeks ago.
Also in Spain, Real Madrid are back to their winning ways as they travel to Levante to close out the Saturday slate.
Elsewhere, two Champions League contenders from England provide a tasty Super Bowl appetizer. Liverpool and Tottenham are both trying the squeeze into the top four this year and they take each other on late Sunday morning.
Here’s the full lineup of televised soccer this weekend leading into your Big Game Party;
Friday
La liga
3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo La Coruna
german bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – FS1 – FC Koln vs. Borussia Dortmund
ligue 1
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs. Metz
liga mx
8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Cruz Azul
english football league championship
3 p.m. – ESPN3 – Bolton Wanderers vs. Bristol City
german 2. bundesliga
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Sandhausen
12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Nürnberg vs. Erzgebirge Aue
ascenso mx
9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Atlético Zacatepec
Saturday
english premier league
7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Burnley vs. Manchester City
10 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Stoke City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Swansea City
10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton
12:30 p.m. – NBC – Arsenal vs. Everton
la liga
7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Eibar vs. Sevilla
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Villarreal
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Alaves vs. Celta Vigo
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Levante vs. Real Madrid
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Mainz vs. Bayern Munich
9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Schalke 04 vs. Werder Bremen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – SC Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – Hertha Berlin vs. TSG Hoffenheim
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart
12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig
italian serie a
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Torino
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. Crotone
ligue 1
11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Lille vs. Paris Saint-Germain
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Angers
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Toulouse
2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Bordeaux
portuguese primeira liga
1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Rio Ave
3:30 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Sporting Braga
liga mx
6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Veracruz
8 p.m. – Univsion Deportes – Monterrey vs. Leon
8:06 p.m. – Galavision – Pachuca vs. Morelia
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes- Club America vs. Lobos BUAP
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Toluca
english football league championship
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Leeds United vs. Cardiff City
12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sheffield United
german 2. bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. Greuther Furth
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. FC St. Pauli
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Jahn Regensburg
ascenso mx
8 p.m. – GolTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs. Celaya
turkish super league
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fenerbahce vs. Genclerbirligi
uruguayan primera division
5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Torque vs. Nacional
Sunday
english premier league
9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur
la liga
6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Leganes
10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Espanyol vs. Barcelona
12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Athletic Bilbao
2:45 op.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia
german bundesliga
9:30 a.m. – FS1 – FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
12 p.m. – FS2 – Hamburg SV vs. Hannover 96
italian serie a
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Chievo Verona
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Fiorentina
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. AC Milan
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Juventus vs. Sassuolo
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Cagliari vs. SPAL
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Napoli
ligue 1
9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Guingamp
11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Nantes
2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonais
portuguese primeira liga
11 a.m. – GolTV – Feirense vs. Chaves
1 p.m. – Gol TV – Estoril vs. Sporting CP
liga mx
1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres UANL
german 2. bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. MSV Duisburg
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. FC Kaiserslautern
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Bochum
uruguayan primera division
5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Racing vs. Penarol
