This Weekend's Soccer on TV

After your North London Derby wakeup call on Saturday morning, be sure to check out two Italian title challengers going at it in Naples.

Leaders Napoli have Juventus knocking on their door and they will need to fend off a hot Lazio side as they attempt to hold onto the top spot in Serie A. The Roman outfit are themselves sitting in third place in the league, holding onto a Champions League place by a mere two points over their local rivals AS Roma, who shouldn’t have much trouble when they take on Benevento on Sunday evening.

Of course Arsenal and Tottenham are the main course in England this week, but there is drama as Leicester City face Manchester City to close out the Saturday slate. Will Riyad Mahrez see the pitch for the Foxes after they failed to seal his desired more to the Premier League’s champions elect?

Elsewhere, Barcelona takes on mid-table Getafe, Real Madrid welcomes the feisty Catalan side Real Sociedad, and Paris Saint-Germain travels to Toulouse.

Here’s a full look at every soccer match you can watch on TV or streaming online.

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en EspaƱol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Las Palmas

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. FC Augsburg

italian serie a

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fiorentina vs. Juventus

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – St. Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Pacos de Ferreira vs. Tondela

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Queretaro

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Millwall vs. Cardiff City

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Darmstadt 98

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. Holstein Kiel

ascenso mx

8 p.m. – GolTV – Potros UAEM vs. Cimarrones de Sonora

venezuelan premier division

6 p.m. – GolTV – Monagas vs Zamora

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – CNBC – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

10 a.m. – CNBC – Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – NBC Universo – West Ham United vs. Watford

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Swansea City vs. Burnley

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester City vs. Leicester City

la liga

7 a.m., – beIN Sports Connect – Villarreal vs. Alaves

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Malaga vs. Atletico Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Leganes vs. Eibar

2:45 o.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburg SV

9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Koln

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Mainz

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. SC Freiburg

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Bayern Munich vs. Schalke 04

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – SPAL vs. AC Milan

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Atalanta

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. Lazio

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Toulouse vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. AS Monaco

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Montpellier

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Portimonense vs. Benfica

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Club America

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Puebla

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna

brazilian carioca state championship

1:30 p.m. – GolTV – Flamengo vs. Botafogo

english football league championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield United vs. Leeds United

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Bristol City vs. Sunderland

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Arminia Bielefeld

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Heidenheim

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – GolTV – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Tampico Madero

turkish super league

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Krarbukspor

Sunday

english premier league

7 a.m. – CNBC – Huddersfield Town vs. AFC Bournemouth

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Southampton vs. Liverpool

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs. Girona

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Getafe

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Espanyol

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Levante

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

12 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Cagliari

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. Bologna

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. Genoa

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. Benevento

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Troyes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Lille

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. State Rennes

portuguese primeira liga

11 a.m. – GolTV – Chaves vs. FC Porto

1 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Feirense

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Monterrey

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Pachuca

english football league championship

7 a.m. – ESPN3 – Aston Villa vs. Birmingham City

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Dynamo Dresden

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Eintracht Braunschweig

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

uruguayan premier division

5:30 p.m. – Penarol vs. River Plate