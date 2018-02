This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The magic of the FA Cup returns this week with fifth round action featuring some more minnows facing giants.

Tottenham, who survived a scare in the fourth round against Newport County, will once again travel to lower league opponents as they face Rochdale on Sunday morning. It took a replay for Spurs to escape their League Two foes last round and they hope to escape a similar fate in fifth round play.

Elsewhere in Europe, Borussia Monchengladbach takes on Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid travels to Real Betis after a momentous Champions League win, and Juventus takes on their local rivals Toruno in Turin.

There are even a pair of MLS preseason matches to check out on Saturday evening to satisfy the growing thirst for domestic soccer.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend.

Friday

english fa cup

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Leicester City vs. Sheffield United

3 p.m. – FS2 – Chelsea vs. Hull City

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Leganes

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Hertha Berlin vs. Mainz

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Dijon

PORTUGUESE primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Feirense vs. Portimonense

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Lobos BUAP

turkish super league

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Konyaspor vs. Besiktas

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Bochum

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. Sandhausen

ascenso mx

8 p.m. – GolTV – Potros UAEM vs. Cafetaleros de Tapachula

Saturday

english fa cup

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Coventry City

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester United

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Las Palmas vs. Sevilla

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Eibar vs. Barcelona

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Alaves vs. Deportivo La Coruna

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Malaga vs. Valencia

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – Hamburg SV vs. Bayer Lverkusen

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen

12:30 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus – Schalke 04 vs. TSG Hoffenheim

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. AS Roma

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Chievo Verona vs. Cagliari

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Genoa va. Inter Milan

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Saint-Etienne

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Stade Rennes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Guingamp

portuguese primeira liga

1:15 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Boavista

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Queretaro

9:30 p.m. – Galavision – Club Tijuana vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Monterrey

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Pachuca

mls preseason

5 p.m. – beIN Sports – Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Charleston Battery vs. Minnesota United

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Queens Park Rangers vs. Bolton Wanderers

GERMAN 2. BUNDESLIGA

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. FC St. Pauli

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Greuther Furth

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Darmstadt 98

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Erzgebirge Aue

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – GolTV – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Cimarrones de Sonora

uruguayan premier division

3 p.m. – GolTV – Wanderers vs. Penarol

Sunday

english fa cup

11 a.m. – FS1 – Rochdale vs. Tottenham Hotspur

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Real Sociedad vs. Levante

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Villarreal

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Real Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. VfB Stuttgart

12 p.m. – FS2 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports – Torino vs. Juventus

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Napoli vs. SPAL

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bologna vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benevento vs. Crotone

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Atalanta vs. Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AC Milan vs. Sampdoria

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Nantes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Bordeaux

Portuguese Primeira liga

1 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Rio Ave

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Santos Laguna

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Veracruz vs. Club America

brazilian paulista state championship

3 p.m. – GolTV – Sao Paulo vs. Gremio

english football league championship

7 a.m. – ESPN3 – Norwich City vs. Ipswich Town

11:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Leeds United vs. Bristol City

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Union Berlin

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Jahn Regensburg

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. MSV Duisburg

uruguayan premier division

5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Fenix