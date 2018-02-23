This Weekend's Soccer on TV

England hands out its first major trophy this weekend when Arsenal faces Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

City are the defending champions of the tournament, having bested Southampton in last year’s final. Meanwhile, the Gunners are no strangers to cup finals. They have won three of the last four FA Cups in England, but have failed to win the League Cup since the 1992-93 season.

Elsewhere, Le Classique, France’s highest profile rivalry match, between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille goes down at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. OLM is having a strong season and they are hoping for the upset against the will-be champions as they chase a return to the Champions League.

Over in Italy, big clubs AC Milan and AS Roma conclude the weekend at the San Siro after Juventus looks to close in on the top spot on the league when they host Atalanta.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both in action on Saturday. The leaders are in prime time with a home match against Girona and Real Madrid host Alaves to hold down the morning.

Here’s a full listing of televised soccer for the weekend.

Friday

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Espanyol

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Mainz vs. Wolfsburg

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Strasbourg vs. Montpellier

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Rio Ave vs. Desportivo Aves

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Necaxa

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Monterrey

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Hull City vs. Sheffield United

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Dynamo Dresden

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

ascenso mx

9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Atlético San Luis

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – CNBC – Leicester City vs. Stoke City

10 a.m,. – CNBC – Liverpool vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Swansea City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Huddersfield Town

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Watford vs. Everton

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Celta Vigo vs. Eibar

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Alaves

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Leganes vs. Las Palmas

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Girona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – TSG Hoffenheim vs. SC Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg SV

italian serie a

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Inter Milan vs. Benevento

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. AS Monaco

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Metz

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. SC Amiens

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Troyes

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Pacos de Ferreira vs. Benfica

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Toluca

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Morelia

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Club Leon

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club America vs. Club Tijuana

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Preston North End vs. Ipswich Town

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Sandhausen

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. EIntracht Braunschweig

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. FC Kaiserslautern

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

ascenso mx

6 p.m. – GolTV – Atlético Zacatepec vs. Potros UAEM

Sunday

english premier league

7 a.m. – NBCSN – Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur

9:05 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Chelsea

carabao cup final

11:30 a.m. – ESPN – Manchester City vs. Arsenal

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Villarreal vs. Getafe

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Athletic Bilbao vs. Malaga

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Real Sociedad

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Sevilla vs. Atletico Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Schalke 04

12 p.m. – FS2 – RB Leipzig vs. FC Koln

italian serie a

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Fiorentina vs. Chievo Verona

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. SPAL

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Sampdoria vs. Udinese

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sassuolo vs. Lazio

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. Torino

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Atalana

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. AC Milan

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Nice

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Saint-Etienne

3 p.m. – 3 p.m – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Marseille

portuguese primeira liga

1 p.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. Vitoria Setubal

3:15 p.m. – GolTV – Portimonense vs. FC Porto

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul

turkish super league

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – BEsiktas vs. Fenerbahce

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Heidenheim

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Holstein Kiel

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Nurnberg

uruguayan premier division

5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Nacional vs. Cerro