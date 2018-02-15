Thursday Kickoff: FIFA looks into new transfer rules, Bayern to buy James and more

While FIFA looks into slowing down transfer fees, Bayern Munich looks set to officially add a star midfielder.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he wants to introduce new rules to limit agents’ fees and transfer market spending following the big-money year that saw massive moves for players like Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich is reportedly expecting to exercise the club’s option to buy James Rodriguez this summer. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger was critical of the cup-tying rule, saying the rule “doesn’t make sense” anymore. (REPORT)

Despite not getting a fee worthy of Mo Salah’s current form, Roma sporting director Monchi says the club found it “necessary” to sell the Egyptian star when they did. (REPORT)

Erik Lamela is reportedly set for a new contract with Tottenham. (REPORT)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is under investigation for provoking the Espanyol crowd by hushing them following a goal. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Gianni Infantino supports Carlos Cordeiro’s election following the USMNT’s World Cup failure. (READ)

Jill Ellis says she sees the creation of a USWNT GM position as a “positive” for the program. (READ)

DeAndre Yedlin believes Newcastle United can build momentum following a win over Manchester United. (READ)

Garth Lagerwey says he is “flattered” to be linked with the USMNT GM job. (READ)

While Aron Johannsson trained individually due to injury, Josh Sargent practices with the Werder Bremen first team. (READ)

Real Madrid and Liverpool picked up wins in Wednesday’s Champions League action. (READ)