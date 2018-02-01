Thursday Kickoff: Man City still interested in Mahrez, West Ham executive suspended for racist policy and more

With the transfer window shut, one star missed out on a move that could be reignited come summertime.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City may continue the club’s pursuit of Riyad Mahrez during the summer. (REPORT)

Leicester manager Claude Puel says he will help Riyad Mahrez come back “with a smile” on his face after the Algerian star missed out on a move to Manchester City. (REPORT)

West Ham has suspended director of player recruitment Tony Henry following claims that he said the club would not sign any more African players because “they have a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem”. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho criticized Manchester United’s failure to remember the gameplan following the team’s loss to Tottenham. (REPORT)

Olivier Giroud says Chelsea is a “perfect” fit for him. (REPORT)

Napoli star Dries Mertens said no teams made offers for him during the January window. (REPORT)

Schalke midfielder Max Meyer is considering a new contract with the club. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Geoff Cameron says Bruce Arena’s decisions cost the USMNT a spot in the World Cup. (READ)

Justin Meram is excited for a new challenge in Orlando after making the difficult decision to leave the Columbus Crew. (READ)

Offseason moves have Orlando City aiming at a much-needed postseason appearance. (READ)

Marcelo Claure was vital in getting MLS Miami off the ground. (READ)

Leon’s manager says Landon Donovan is nearing a debut. (READ)

Erik Palmer-Brown has been loaned to Belgian club KV Kortrijk. (READ)