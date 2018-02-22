Thursday Kickoff: Pogba's agent pushes for transfer, Reus 'indispensable' and more

One star midfielder’s frustration could lead to a major summer transfer move.

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly pushing for other clubs to make a deal for the Manchester United midfielder due to the tension between the Frenchman and Jose Mourinho. (REPORT)

Peter Stoger says the now-healthy Marco Reus is “indispensable” following reports of transfer interest from AC Milan. (REPORT)

Mourinho says he believe’s the injury Ander Herrera suffered on Wednesday is a “bad” one. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil’s immune system is “a bit in trouble” after the midfielder began dealing with his fourth illness within a year. (REPORT)

Barcelona has agreed to a deal with Brazilian club Gremio to sign midfielder Arthur in a transfer that could reach €40 million. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco is set to sign with Chinese club Dalian Yifang. (REPORT)

Zinedine Zidane offered support for forward Karim Benzema, who has scored just three league goals for Real Madrid this season. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Tauro FC edged FC Dallas to open their CCL tie. (READ)

Real Salt Lake will rely on a young core to lead them in 2018. (READ)

After struggling through 2017, FC Dallas is looking for a bounceback year. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union hope one big splash and the development of some young stars can lift them towards the postseason. (READ)

An Italian publication headlined several American and MLS stars in a list of the top young players in world soccer. (READ)

Manchester United tied Sevilla to headline Wednesday’s UCL action. (READ)