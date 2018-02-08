Thursday Kickoff: Salah plays down transfer rumors, Hazard talks Chelsea struggles and more

While one star is being linked with a move out of the Premier League, another is blaming a loaded schedule for his team’s league struggles.

Mohamed Salah played down links to La Liga, reiterating that he is happy at Liverpool. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard says the Champions League as affected Chelsea’s Premier League push. (REPORT)

Robert Lewandowski says he is tired of the Real Madrid links, adding that the “rumors do not interest me” as his focus remains on Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Germany boss Joachim Low is the frontrunner to succeed Zinedine Zidane if Real Madrid is to move on from the French boss this summer. (REPORT)

Petr Cech could miss Saturday’s clash with Tottenham due to injury. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez’s agent criticized what he called a “witch-hunt” after the Chilean was found guilty of tax fraud. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Matt Miazga was fined for grabbing an opponent’s “noble parts”. (READ)

Hamburg’s manager has backed Bobby Wood to start scoring goals again. (READ)

Liga MX could reportedly pursue a temporary halt in promotion/relegation. (READ)

A pair of Queens officials tasked with developing a local plot of land are in favor of a New York soccer stadium. (READ)

The USWNT will face Mexico in an upcoming friendly. (READ)