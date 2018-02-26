Tim Ream named to EFL Team of the Week

Tim Ream’s standout performance over the weekend earned the Fulham defender a bit of recognition.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender earned EFL Team of the Week honors for leading Fulham to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend. Ream anchored their defense to a home win over a Wolves team that currently sits atop the Championship.

The EFL Team of the Week honors the 11 best players scattered through the second through fourth division of the English pyramid.

Ream has started 32 matches for Fulham this season in league play. The club currently sits fifth in the table, which would be good for a spot in the promotion playoff. With 34 matches played, they currently has a seven-point cushion on that playoff place while the Cottagers are eight points away from an automatic spot.

Fulham returns to action on Saturday with a visit to Derby County.