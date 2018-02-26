Tim Ream named to EFL Team of the Week

Tim Ream named to EFL Team of the Week

Featured

Tim Ream named to EFL Team of the Week

Tim Ream’s standout performance over the weekend earned the Fulham defender a bit of recognition.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender earned EFL Team of the Week honors for leading Fulham to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend. Ream anchored their defense to a home win over a Wolves team that currently sits atop the Championship.

The EFL Team of the Week honors the 11 best players scattered through the second through fourth division of the English pyramid.

Ream has started 32 matches for Fulham this season in league play. The club currently sits fifth in the table, which would be good for a spot in the promotion playoff. With 34 matches played, they currently has a seven-point cushion on that playoff place while the Cottagers are eight points away from an automatic spot.

Fulham returns to action on Saturday with a visit to Derby County.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • Ronniet

    I don’t think there is another American having a stronger season abroad than Ream…good job Tim!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • johnny99

      People love to point out Ream’s weaknesses, but he’s having a very solid career in England, albeit mostly in the Championship. Having said that, maybe Miazga is having as good a year.

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home