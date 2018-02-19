Timmy Chandler nets second goal of season for Frankfurt

Timmy Chandler has gone under the radar for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, being a creative force for the team.

Chandler added to his numbers on Monday, scoring Frankfurt’s second goal in their Bundesliga fixture vs. RB Leipzig. The U.S. international showed composure, slotting home Ante Rebic’s assist on a Frankfurt fast break.

https://mobile.twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/965677213315051520

2018 has not seen Chandler let up, as the defender now has two goals in his last five appearances.

Frankfurt saw an eight-match unbeaten run snapped earlier this month against Augsburg, but got back to winning ways last week against Cologne.