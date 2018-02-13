Tuesday Kickoff: Argentina hope for eased Messi workload, Sturridge setback and more

With a World Cup looming, Argentina has asked Barcelona for a bit of assistance while one English star’s injury issues could be a major blow to his tournament hopes.

Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia says he’d like Lionel Messi to play fewer games at Barcelona for the rest of this season so he is in better shape for the World Cup. (READ)

West Brom manager Alan Pardew is hopeful that Daniel Sturridge can be back in the lineup in a few weeks after the forward limped off injured just three minutes into Monday’s loss to Chelsea. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho backed the idea of VAR but says adjustments need to be made before he fully trusts it. (REPORT)

Manchester United is hoping that Marcus Rashford is healthy to return in this weekend’s FA Cup match against Huddersfield Town. (READ)

Atletico Madrid is interested in signing Timo Werner if Antoine Griezmann leaves the club. (REPORT)

Up-and-coming Dutch star Justin Kluivert says he would like to play for Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United while also naming Real Madrid and Barcelona as potential options. (REPORT)

Hull City’s Ryan Mason has been forced to retire due to a head injury. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

The USMNT will face Paraguay, Ireland and France in friendlies before the World Cup. (READ)

Carlos Cordeiro faces a number of challenges as he begins his presidency. (READ)

SBI asks which issue is most important to you as U.S. Soccer begins a new era. (READ)

Veteran defender Bobby Boswell announced his retirement. (READ)

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla made his Barcelona B debut. (READ)

The U.S. U-18s topped Costa Rica in a pair of friendlies. (READ)