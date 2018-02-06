Tuesday Kickoff: Conte gives Chelsea extra day off, Premier League discusses winter break and more

Another Chelsea loss has the club reeling while the Premier League could soon make a major scheduling change.

Antonio Conte has reportedly given Chelsea players an extra day off from training after yet another loss. (REPORT)

The Premier League is reportedly considering implementing a winter break, which would help ease the fixture congestion issues that come in the winter months. (REPORT)

Referee Jon Moss admitted that his decision to ask the fourth official what he’d seen on the TV was “misguided”, but the English official backed his penalty kick decisions in Liverpool’s draw with Tottenham. (REPORT)

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal will miss the first leg of the club’s Champions League clash with PSG due to suspension. (REPORT)

Despite offers from Italy through the winter window, Erik Lamela insists he stayed at Tottenham because he is happy at the club. (REPORT)

Liverpool announced the signing of Colombian prospect Anderson Arroyo, who will join Real Mallorca on an 18-month loan deal. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

The LA Galaxy’s negotiations with Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly remain ongoing. (READ)

Aron Johannsson earned praise from Werder Bremen’s coach and captain. (READ)

Mix Diskerud and Jack McInerney are training with IFK Goteborg. (READ)

D.C. United is reportedly close to landing the rights to Yamil Asad from Atlanta United. (READ)