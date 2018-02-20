Tuesday Kickoff: Modric injury, Wolfsburg manager resigns and more

Real Madrid’s midfield maestro is set to miss time while John Brooks’ manager has departed the club.

Luka Modric could be out through early march as the Real Madrid star deals with a hamstring injury. (REPORT)

Wolfsburg manager Martin Schmidt has resigned with the team just one point out of a relegation playoff spot. (REPORT)

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly Manchester United’s big transfer target this summer. (REPORT)

Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola are reportedly by the England FA as part of four separate incidents stemming from Manchester City’s loss to Wigan Athletic.

Paul Pogba took part in Manchester United’s last training session before taking on Sevilla after apparently overcoming illness. (REPORT)

Besiktas played down reports linking the club to Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Timmy Chandler scored his second goal of the season for Eintracht Frankfurt. (READ)

SBI previewed Toronto FC ahead of the MLS season. (READ)

Panama’s head coach is worried about the fitness of his MLS players with the World Cup looming. (READ)

U.S. U-17 winger Zyen Jones is set to sign with Schalke. (READ)

Timothy Weah is reportedly negotiating a new deal with PSG. (READ)

Former U.S. youth international Danny Barbir has signed a deal in Romania. (READ)