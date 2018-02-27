Tuesday Kickoff: Neymar injury, Buffon accepts Italy call and more

Neymar’s injury headlines news as his club attempts to navigate the loss of the Brazilian star.

Following reports that the Brazilian could miss up to three months following surgery, Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery says the club has yet to decide how to handle Neymar’s injury. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Buffon says he will accept a surprise call-up to the Italy squad for March friendlies. (REPORT)

Christian Eriksen’s agent says that links to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are a “compliment” to the Tottenham star. (REPORT)

Fernandinho will miss Manchester City’s match against Arsenal on Thursday due to a hamstring injury. (REPORT)

Real Madrid will rest Cristiano Ronaldo for a second consecutive away match in league play. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly interested in Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld. (REPORT)

Schalke has reportedly turned down offers for midfielder Max Meyer. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Jordan Morris will miss the season with a torn ACL. (READ)

The LA Galaxy are looking to bounce back from the worst season in club history. (READ)

Sporting KC has brought in some new faces, but the expectations remain the same. (READ)

Despite all of the relocation rumors, the Columbus Crew are focusing on an on-the-field push. (READ)

SBI looks at each team’s new kit as the MLS season looms. (READ)

CONCACAF announced that the Gold Cup is set to be expanded in 2019. (READ)

Tim Ream was named to the EFL Team of the Week. (READ)