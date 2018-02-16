U.S. youth international Kyle Scott makes Chelsea debut

U.S. youth international Kyle Scott got his first Chelsea first team minutes on Friday, making his debut for the senior squad.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 64th-minute of the Blues 4-0 victory over Hull City in the fifth round of the F.A. Cup.

Scott replaced Cesc Fabregas after the Blues were up 4-0 following the halftime break. He earned a yellow card in the match for a late challenge on Adama Diomande. The midfielder finished the match with a 93% passing completion rate.

During his time with the club, Scott has helped Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup once and the UEFA Youth League twice.

He has represented the United States at the U-18 and U-20 levels.