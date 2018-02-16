U.S. youth international Kyle Scott makes Chelsea debut

U.S. youth international Kyle Scott makes Chelsea debut

European Soccer

U.S. youth international Kyle Scott makes Chelsea debut

U.S. youth international Kyle Scott got his first Chelsea first team minutes on Friday, making his debut for the senior squad.

The 20-year-old came off the bench in the 64th-minute of the Blues 4-0 victory over Hull City in the fifth round of the F.A. Cup.

Scott replaced Cesc Fabregas after the Blues were up 4-0 following the halftime break. He earned a yellow card in the match for a late challenge on Adama Diomande. The midfielder finished the match with a 93% passing completion rate.

During his time with the club, Scott has helped Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup once and the UEFA Youth League twice.

He has represented the United States at the U-18 and U-20 levels.

, , , , , Americans Abroad, European Soccer

Recent News

Comments

2 comments
  • Lost in Space

    I’d like to see Scott get a call for the March USMNT friendly. He & Parks are 2 CMs who could be back-ups for Pulisic as the creative CM players. If they do well enough and continue to progress, and we don’t find a high quality RM Pulisic could then be shifted wide.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home