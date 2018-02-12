USMNT announces matches with France, Ireland, Paraguay

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2018 schedule just became a bit more clear.
U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that the USMNT will take on Paraguay, France and Ireland ahead of this summer’s World Cup. The U.S. will face Paraguay on March 27 in Cary, North Carolina before visiting Ireland and France on June 2 and 9, respectively.
In addition, U.S. Soccer says that more matches will be announced for September, October and November at a later date as the team promises to play “one of the most demanding non-tournament schedules in MNT history”.
The U.S. opened the year with a friendly draw against Bosnia & Herzegovina to close the annual January camp.
I hope we have a good, permanent manager by the June matches. All 3 games should be good tests, especially for our young players. Much better than playing the Guatemalas and the like just to fill in dates.
We wanted to play the Real Guay but after missing Russia we can only schedule Paraguay.
Do we plan on having a coach for this schedule or are we going to continue to waste our chance to get a head start on the 2022 cycle?
So with only 1 game in March window and it’s in the US I doubt they bring many big Euro based players unless maybe new manager is chosen by then or have a quick turnaround and have a game in Europe with a totally different and only Euro based squad which would be interesting to see 2 totally different teams in the short span
isn’t the Concacaf Nations League concept going to launch in Sept, Oct, Nov?
I understand the desire to have a manager but honestly, if a manager is available its because his team didn’t qualify, he’s been fired by his club, or no club wanted him this fall.
This is uncharted territory since 1990 – we aren’t going to the world cup so who can we play and who wants to play us? I think we need to be excited that France has included the US as a pre-tournament warm up.
Ireland; Paraguay – blah,but we need to play someone. It is going to be a long slog to get us to a meaningful game with a new squad.
