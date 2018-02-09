USMNT to play road game in Ireland on June 2

USMNT to play road game in Ireland on June 2

U.S. Men's National Team

USMNT to play road game in Ireland on June 2

The United States Men’s National Team will play the Republic of Ireland on June 2.

Ireland’s FA announced the match that will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday that will serve as a tune-up for the UEFA Nations League for the hosts.

The USMNT last faced the Republic of Ireland in 2014, when they fell 4-1 with a lineup that included Kyle Beckerman, Mix Diskerud and Chris Wondolowski.

Both teams are playing friendly-heavy schedules in 2018 after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

4 comments
  • stpauljosh

    “Christian Pulisic to Play Road Game In Ireland June 2”

    Fixed the headline for you.

    Is there anyone else on the team at the moment?

    Like

    Reply
  • Joe Dirt

    Still hoping we get something set up for the March window. Games are games even if we don’t have a new manager by them.

    Like

    Reply
  • Scott e Dio93

    Iceland, Croatia, Peru & mexico are playing in the U.S. soil! yet no friendlies with these teams.

    Like

    Reply
    • johnnyrazor

      Well, they’re playing each other so not really any open dates for those clubs after they play each other.

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home