USMNT to play road game in Ireland on June 2

The United States Men’s National Team will play the Republic of Ireland on June 2.

Ireland’s FA announced the match that will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday that will serve as a tune-up for the UEFA Nations League for the hosts.

The USMNT last faced the Republic of Ireland in 2014, when they fell 4-1 with a lineup that included Kyle Beckerman, Mix Diskerud and Chris Wondolowski.

Both teams are playing friendly-heavy schedules in 2018 after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.