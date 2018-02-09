USMNT to play road game in Ireland on June 2

The United States Men’s National Team will play the Republic of Ireland on June 2.
Ireland’s FA announced the match that will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday that will serve as a tune-up for the UEFA Nations League for the hosts.
The USMNT last faced the Republic of Ireland in 2014, when they fell 4-1 with a lineup that included Kyle Beckerman, Mix Diskerud and Chris Wondolowski.
Both teams are playing friendly-heavy schedules in 2018 after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.
“Christian Pulisic to Play Road Game In Ireland June 2”
Fixed the headline for you.
Is there anyone else on the team at the moment?
Still hoping we get something set up for the March window. Games are games even if we don’t have a new manager by them.
Iceland, Croatia, Peru & mexico are playing in the U.S. soil! yet no friendlies with these teams.
Well, they’re playing each other so not really any open dates for those clubs after they play each other.
