Wednesday Kickoff: Courtois' 'heart in Madrid', PFA offers to mediate Mahrez standoff and more

One Premier League star hinted at a desire for a move while another’s failed move continues to cause a rift between player and club.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois hinted that he hopes to make a move to Madrid, saying his heart is in the city. (REPORT)

The Professional Footballers’ Association has offered to mediate the situation between Riyad Mahrez and Leicester City as the winger has skipped training since the club opted not to sell him to Manchester City on Deadline Day. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says the signing if Henrikh Mkhitaryan played a big part in his move to Arsenal. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez has accepted a 16-month prison sentence for tax fraud, although the Manchester United star will not see any jail time as he is a first-time offender and the sentence is under two years. (REPORT)

Ronald Koeman has been appointed head coach of the Netherlands. (REPORT)

Despite failing to sign the striker during the recent window, AC Milan is still looking to add Andrea Belotti this summer. (REPORT)

Patrice Evra is set to sign a deal with West Ham. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Aron Johannsson scored his first goal of the season, but subsequently departed Tuesday’s match with an injury. (READ)

The NASL sued U.S. Soccer’s Board of Directors. (READ)

Orlando City’s CEO ripped Cyle Larin, calling the forward a “troublemaker”. (READ)

Jermaine Jones claims the 2014 blind draw that sent him to the New England Revolution was rigged. (READ)