Wednesday Kickoff: Courtois unsure of future, Ronaldo rested and more

While one star’s future looks like it may be in Madrid, one of Real Madrid’s current stars is due for a rest.

Thibault Courtois says he is unsure of his future with Chelsea following extended links to Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of Real Madrid’s clash with Leganes on Wednesday as Zinedine Zidane looks to rest his biggest star. (REPORT)

Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey will miss Arsenal’s Europa League match against Ostersunds ahead of Sunday’s League Cup final. (REPORT)

Antonio Conte says it is “no problem” that rumors continue of a potential dismissal from Chelsea. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly interested in Manchester United fullback Matteo Darmian. (REPORT)

Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij will leave the club this summer after turning down a new contract offer. (REPORT)

Guingamp has signed Isaac Drogba, son of Didier Drogba. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Toronto FC took down the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of their CCL clash. (READ)

Chelsea and Barcelona played to a tie while Bayern Munich thumped Besiktas. (READ)

Josh Sargent signed his professional deal with Werder Bremen. (READ)

The Seattle Sounders are looking to bounce back following an MLS Cup defeat. (READ)

Following several years of change, the New York Red Bulls are looking for their bet on youth to pay off in 2018. (READ)

The Colorado Rapids have a new look and a new manager as they look to rebuild in 2018. (READ)

Christian Pulisic says he has not been at his best in recent weeks. (READ)