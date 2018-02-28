Wednesday Kickoff: Dortmund enter talks with Reus, Neymar injury and more

While one star winger looks set for a new deal, another’s injury will keep him out for up to two months.

Borussia Dortmund is set to enter negotiations with Marco Reus over a new contract. (REPORT)

Neymar’s father says the PSG star will miss “between six to eight weeks” after suffering a foot injury. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger refused to answer questions over his questionable future at Arsenal. (REPORT)

With the midfielder’s contract set to expire this summer, Juventus is reportedly urging Emre Can to sign a precontract with the club by next week. (REPORT)

The English leagues are reportedly in ongoing discussions of a winter break. (REPORT)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is not concerned by the possibility of the club starting next season with a road trip if the team’s new stadium is not ready in time. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Toronto FC held off the Colorado Rapids to seal a CCL quarterfinal berth. (READ)

After a whirlwind rookie year, Nick Lima is ready to step up for the Earthquakes and the USMNT. (READ)

The NASL announced the cancellation of the 2018 season. (READ)

Atlanta United added even more attacking talent heading into the 2018 campaign. (READ)

With a new coach and several new faces, the Montreal Impact will look very different in 2018. (READ)