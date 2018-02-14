Wednesday Kickoff: Lacazette injury, Di Maria open to Barcelona move and more

One injured star is set for some time on the sidelines, providing a massive blow to a Premier League hopeful.

With the forward out four-to-six weeks following surgery, Arsene Wenger says that Alexandre Lacazette’s goalscoring form was impacted by his recent knee injury while calling the issue a “massive blow”. (REPORT)

Angel Di Maria says he would have “no problem” playing for Barcelona, calling his relationship with former club Real Madrid “over”. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s Ander Herrera is one of 30 players who Spanish officials want arrested and banned for connections to match fixing. (REPORT)

Toby Alderweireld has reportedly drawn interest from Manchester United. (REPORT)

Samuel Umtiti reportedly wants Barcelona to match the salary offered to him by Manchester United after the French defender opted to remain at his current club. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly nearing a deal for Gremio’s Arthur. (REPORT)

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland took to Twitter to refute reports stating that he wants to leave the club. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Tottenham tied Juventus while Manchester City crushed Basel in Champions League action. (READ)

MLS is reportedly set to unveil a new streaming deal with ESPN. (READ)

Garth Lagerwey is reportedly a candidate for the newly-created USMNT GM position. (READ)

Dom Dwyer is fit once again as he rejoins Orlando City for preseason training. (READ)

D.C. United acquired Yamil Asad for Allocation Money. (READ)