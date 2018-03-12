Almiron headlines Paraguay squad to face USMNT

On Monday, Paraguay released their final roster selection for their March 27th friendly against the U.S Men’s National Team, and it features a familiar face to MLS fans.

Miguel Almiron headlines the Paraguay squad as the Atlanta United star has been a standout to start the season, registering a goal and an assist in the first two matches of the season. The 2017 Newcomer of the Year was crucial to Atlanta United’s success last season, tallying an impressive 9 goals and 14 assists for the expansion side.

Almiron has featured 10 times for Paraguay has also been featuring for the Paraguayan youth national team setup since 2010, featuring in the Paraguayan 2013 U-20 World Cup side which was knocked out by Iraq in the Round of 16.

There were also a couple of omissions of note in the Paraguyan squad selection. Juan Iturbe, who currently plays for Club Tijuana, was omitted from the friendly squad due to an ACL injury in his right knee. Also, Jesus Medina, NYCFC starlet was also not included in the group.

The last time the two sides faced off was in 2016 in the Copa America tournament, where the U.S. came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a 27th minute strike by Clint Dempsey. The win may not be indicative of much however, as both the Paraguyan and United States rosters are shaping up to be quite different than in 2016.

Here’s a look at the full Paraguay squad: