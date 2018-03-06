Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Joe Corona and more

It’s a week for continental action in both Europe and North America.

Christian Pulisic leads the way this week as Borussia Dortmund returns for the Europa League Round of 16. Pulisic and co. face off with RB Salzburg on Thursday after tying the Austrian side’s sister club, RB Leipzig, over the weekend in Bundesliga play.

In CONCACAF action, several Americans Abroad could take the field in Champions League quarterfinal play. Joe Corona and Club America are set to face on Tauro FC on Tuesday while Jose Torres and Tigres face off with Toronto FC in a clash of champions. Meanwhile, the group of Americans Abroad at Club Tijuana play host to the New York Red Bulls.

Elsewhere, the English Championship is in full swing while Copa MX play continues in Mexico.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s AA:

UEFA

EUROPA LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face RB Salzburg on Thursday.

CONCACAF

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Rubio Rubin, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce Jr. and Club Tijuana face the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Tauro FC on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Toronto FC on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream, Luca de la Torre and Fulham face Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Norwich City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Aston Villa on Tuesday.

LIGA MX

COPA MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Atlas on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Tampico Madero on Tuesday.

Omar Gonzalez, Kekuta Manneh and Pachuca face Atletico Zacatepec on Wednesday.

Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro face Monterrey on Wednesday.

Landon Donovan, William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Celaya on Wednesday.