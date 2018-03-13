Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah and more

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund will need to come from behind if the club hopes to keep its Europa League dream alive.

Dortmund fell, 2-1, at home against Austrian side RB Salzburg to open their Europa League Round of 16 clash. The bad news? The team will be forced to overcome Salzburg’s two away goals. The good? Pulisic is in solid form after providing an assist in the opening leg before creating two more goals over the weekend.

In North American action, the CONCACAF Champions League continues as several American could see the field. Joe Corona is in the best spot as Club America look poised to advance while Jose Torres’ Tigres and Rubio Rubin, Michael Orozco and the rest of those at Club Tijuana will need to battle back from opening leg defeats.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah could see the field for PSG in a week that features two Ligue 1 games while the Copa MX continues in Mexico.

Here’s a closer look at Americans Abroad:

UEFA

EUROPA LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face RB Salzburg on Thursday.

CONCACAF

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Rubio Rubin, Michael Orozco, Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce Jr. and Club Tijuana face the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Jose Torres and Tigres UANL face Toronto FC on Tuesday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Tauro FC on Wednesday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-Germain face Angers on Wednesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Landon Donovan, William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Atletico Zacatepec on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Jonathan Bornstein and Queretaro on Tuesday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Pumas UNAM on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Hull City on Tuesday.