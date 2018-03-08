Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Joe Corona, Cameron Carter-Vickers and more

It was a very mixed week for Americans Abroad, especially those plying their trade in Mexico.

Joe Corona headlined CONCACAF Champions League play with his stunning goal, but the midfielder’s Club America was the only Mexican side to emerge victorious in CCL play this week. Rubio Rubin was the only other American to see the field in CCL competition, entering as a second half substitute in Club Tijuana’s home loss to the Red Bulls.

In England, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Ream put in solid performances in Championship wins, while a Lynden Gooch-less Sunderland fell yet again to fall further and further out of the race for safety.

Meanwhile, Copa MX play continued with Jonathan Bornstein netting his penalty kick in a shootout win over Monterrey. While Landon Donovan missed out on a Club Leon win due to illness, another former MLS star in Kekuta Manneh saw the field in what ended up as a penalty kick loss for Pachuca.

Here’s a closer look at the midweek Americans Abroad:

UEFA

EUROPA LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face RB Salzburg on Thursday.

CONCACAF

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Rubio Rubin entered as a 45th minute substitute in Club Tijuana’s 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday.

Alejandro Guido dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

Michael Orozco and Fernando Arce Jr. did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Joe Corona played 70 minutes and scored A GOAL in Club America’s 4-0 win over Tauro FC on Tuesday.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play in Tigres’ 2-1 loss to Toronto FC on Wednesday.

ENGLAND

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw with Norwich City on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

MEXICO

COPA MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 win over Atlas on Tuesday.

Jorge Villafana did not dress in Santos Laguna’s 1-0 win over Tampico Madero on Tuesday.

Kekuta Manneh started and played 91 minutes in Pachuca’s 1-1 (5-3 on penalty kicks) loss to Atletico Zacatepec on Wednesday.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress for Pachuca.

Jonathan Bornstein started, played 90 minutes and scores his penalty kick in Queretaro’s 1-1 (3-2 on penalty kicks) win over Monterrey on Wednesday.

William Yarbrough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 4-1 win over Celaya on Wednesday.

Landon Donovan did not dress for Club Leon.