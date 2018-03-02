Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga, and more

Borussia Dortmund seems to have found daylight in the German Bundesliga after a poor close to 2017.

The team has gone unbeaten in eight matches straight, winning three of their last four league fixtures while also advancing in the UEFA Europa League. Christian Pulisic’s numbers may be down from a season ago, but the American has a lot to prove in the final months of the current campaign. Pulisic has two assists to kick off February, but has cooled off since as Dortmund will travel to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga match of the weekend.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen open this weekend’s action in Germany as they face Borussia Monchengladbach away from home. Bobby Wood and Hamburg desperately need a positive performance at home against Mainz.

In the Netherlands, Matt Miazga faces a clash with a powerhouse as Vitesse takes on Ajax in a big-time Eredivisie clash.

Meanwhile in England, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City will aim for three points at Southampton in the EPL, while Danny Williams and Huddersfield travel to Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham travel to Derby County in an intriguing match in the EFL Championship. Cameron Carter-Vickers will hope to lead Ipswich Town to another clean sheet vs. Hull City, while Eric Lichaj returns for Nottingham Forest. Erik Palmer-Brown and Kortrijk face a tough test at Club Brugge in Belgium, while Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Waregem away from home.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Southampton on Saturday.

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Leicester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Liverpool on Saturday.

Kyle Scott and Chelsea face Manchester City on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Preston North End on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Millwall on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Derby County on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Birmingham City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin face Schalke on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face FSV Mainz on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hannover on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund face RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Heidenheim on Friday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Erzgeburge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Nurnberg on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face St. Pauli on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Bochum on Monday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Brest on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Clermont Foot on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Sochaux on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Lobos on Friday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Joe Corona and Club America face Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Pumas on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca face Toluca on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Vercruz on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Espanyol on Sunday.

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Silla on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face Ajax on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face FC Dordrecht on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Cuneo on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Mouscron on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Waregem on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Saturday.

SWEDEN

SVENSKA CUPEN

Romain Gall and Sundsvall face BK Hacken on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face Norrkoping on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face IK Sirius on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Lyngby on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Randers FC on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Silkeborg on Monday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Monday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Maritimo on Saturday.