Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Timmy Chandler, Christian Pulisic and more

Outside of the top spot in the German Bundesliga, the race for the top four has been brutal to say the least. Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, and Eintracht Frankfurt are currently holding the final positions and are separated by one point.

Frankfurt faces a tough road test at Dortmund this weekend with a pair of American players set to duke it out. Timmy Chandler has four assists for Frankfurt this season, which is good for the second most on the team. Christian Pulisic has found playing time tough to come by in the last few weeks, and will hope to shine in this top fixture this weekend.

Bobby Wood will look to help struggling Hamburg to a strong performance against league leaders Bayern Munich, while Weston McKennie and Schalke face Mainz to start the weekend’s action.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown looks for his second consecutive start for Kortrijk as they face Charleoi in Belgium. Kenny Saief and Anderlecht are also in action as they host Antwerp at home. In the Premier League, Geoff Cameron and Stoke City have a bold test as they host Manchester City. Danny Williams and Huddersfield host Swansea City at the John Smith Stadium, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle hosts Southampton.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams and Huddersfield Town face Swansea City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman and AFC Bournemouth face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Manchester City on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson and Bolton face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face QPR on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Preston North End on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Nottingham Forest face Derby County on Sunday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie and Schalke face FSV Mainz on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks and VfL Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko and Freiburg face Jonathan Klinsmann and Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Koln on Monday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

McKinze Gaines, Terrence Boyd and Darmstadt face Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Duisberg on Sunday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten and Sandhausen face Regensburg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau and SG Sonnenhof face Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours face Valenciennes on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Reims face Chateauroux on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre face Brest on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonalez and Pachuca face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido, Fernando Arce, Michael Orozco, Rubio Rubin and Club Tijuana face Jose Torres and Tigres on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough, Landon Donovan and Club Leon face Joe Corona and Club American on Saturday.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Monterrey on Sunday.

SPAIN

LA LIGA

Shaq Moore and Levante face Getafe on Saturday.

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale and Villarreal C face Olimpic de Xativa on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Desevio Payne, Shane O’Neill and Excelsior face VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Vitesse Arnhem face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich and Telstar face Helmond Sport on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Josh Perez and Livorno face Giana Erminio on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Juan Torres and Lokeren face Waregem on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Antwerp on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and KV Kortrijk face Charleroi on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

SWEDEN

SVENSKA CUPEN

Mix Diskerud and Goteborg face Malmo on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face AIK on Tuesday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Silkeborg on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Bill Hamid and Midtjylland on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Desportivo Aves on Saturday.