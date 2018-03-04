Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Andrija Novakovich, Aron Johannsson, and more

Andrija Novakovich has made the biggest impact of American strikers overseas, tallying up goals left and right for Dutch second-tier side Telstar. The Reading loanee continued that trend with a brace in his side’s 3-2 win over FC Dordrecht on Friday. After falling down 1-0, Novakovich scored in the 23rd and 50th minutes respectively to put the visitors up 2-1. Telstar would add another goal late and hold on for the win which sees them move up to fourth place in the Eerste Divisie League.

Tim Ream continued his strong campaign with Fulham helping them to a win at Derby County while Antonee Robinson started for Bolton Wanderers. Aron Johannsson netted his first league goal of the season helping Werder Bremen to a 2-2 draw vs. Borussia Monchengladbach. Weston McKennie returned to the pitch for Schalke, coming on as a second-half substitute in their league win at home.

Elsewhere, Jorge Villafana kept his place in the Santos Laguna starting XI in Liga MX play while Tim Weah got his first minutes with the PSG senior squad. Landon Donovan was a late sub also for Club Leon in their league victory.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad.

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress for AFC Bournemouth in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Kyle Scott did not dress in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Bolton’s 3-1 defeat to Preston North End on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch did not dress in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Derby County on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ipswich Town’s match against Hull City was postponed on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Aron Johannsson came off the bench, scored a GOAL, and played 45 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress for Monchengladbach.

John Brooks did not dress in VfL Wolfsburg’s 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress in Hertha Berlin’s 1-0 defeat to Schalke on Saturday.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 0-0 draw with FSV Mainz on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 win over Hannover on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played two minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Sunday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Darmstadt’s 2-0 win over Heidenheim on Friday.

McKinze Gaines dressed but did not play for Darmstadt.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten did not dress in Sandhausen’s 1-1 draw with Erzgeburge Aue on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 85 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 win over Nurnberg on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over St. Pauli on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Ingolstadt face Bochum on Monday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win over Troyes on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Tours’ 3-1 win over Brest on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu started and played 49 minutes in Reims’ 2-1 defeat to Clermont Foot on Friday.

Quentin Westberg and Auxerre’s match vs. Sochaux was postponed on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-1 win over Lobos on Friday.

Alejandro Guido came off the bench and played 17 minutes for Club Tijuana.

Michael Orozco and Fernando Arce did not dress for Club Tijuana.

Jorge Villafana started and played 90 minutes in Santos Laguna’s 2-1 win over Necaxa on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado dressed but did not play for Necaxa.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played nine minutes in Club America’s 1-1 draw with Guadalajara on Saturday.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 3-0 win over Pumas on Saturday.

Landon Donovan came off the bench and played six minutes for Club Leon.

Omar Gonzalez did not dress in Pachuca’s 2-1 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

Jose Torres and Tigres face Vercruz on Sunday.

SPAIN

TERCARA DIVISION

Mukwelle Akale started, registered an ASSIST, and played 76 minutes in Villarreal C’s 2-1 win over Silla on Sunday.

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante II’s 1-0 loss to Eldense on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 3-2 win over Ajax on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 3-2 win over FC Dordrecht on Friday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-1 win over Mouscron on Saturday.

Kenny Saief started, registered an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 3-2 win over Waregem on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in KV Kortrijk’s 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress for Club Brugge.

SWEDEN

SVENSKA CUPEN

Romain Gall started and played 70 minutes in Sundsvall’s 1-1 draw with BK Hacken on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 2-2 draw with Norrkoping on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Goteborg’s 2-2 draw with IK Sirius on Sunday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi came off the bench and played four minutes in Hobro’s 3-0 win over Lyngby on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-0 win over Randers FC on Sunday.

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland face Silkeborg on Monday.

Michael Lansing and Aalborg face AC Horsens on Monday.

PORTUGAL

LIGA PRO

Keaton Parks started and played 90 minutes in Benfica B’s 3-1 win over SC Covilha on Saturday.