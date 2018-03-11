Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Julian Green, Christian Pulisic, and more

Julian Green had found it tough to find the back of the net this season, scoring only once for Greuther Furth in the 2. Bundesliga ahead of Saturday’s league fixture. The 22-year-old broke his goalless drought on Saturday, scoring the first of his side’s two goals in a 2-1 home win against Kaiserslautern. Green tapped home after 17 minutes to open the scoring and also give himself two goals on the season. His side would hang on for the victory, giving them three in a row. Greuther Furth are now 14th in the league standings and sitting on a five-match unbeaten run.

Weston McKennie returned to the Schalke starting XI on Friday, helping his side to a 1-0 road win at Mainz. Christian Pulisic and Timmy Chandler both were in their sides respective starting line-ups as Borussia Dortmund hosted Eintracht Frankfurt. Terrence Boyd started for Darmstadt as his team welcomed Ingolstadt to town in league action.

Tim Ream made his 35th league appearance this weekend, helping Fulham to a 2-1 road win at Preston North End. Cameron Carter-Vickers also started for Ipswich Town as they drew with Sheffield United. Lynden Gooch was an unused substitute in Sunderland’s defeat at QPR, while Eric Lichaj did not dress for Nottingham Forest.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

ENGLAND

PREMIER LEAGUE

Danny Williams came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Geoff Cameron and Stoke City face Manchester City on Monday.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson dressed but did not play in Bolton’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch dressed but did not play in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to QPR on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Ipswich Town’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw with Derby County on Sunday.

GERMANY

BUNDESLIGA

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 1-0 win over FSV Mainz on Friday.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 6-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks did not dress in VfL Wolfsburg’s 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson did not dress in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Caleb Stanko did not dress in Freiburg’s 0-0 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Jonathan Klinsmann did not dress for Hertha Berlin.

Christian Pulisic started, registered an ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 90 minutes for Frankfurt.

Aron Johannsson and Werder Bremen face Koln on Monday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Terrence Boyd started and played 82 minutes in Darmstadt’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Saturday.

McKenze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Alfredo Morales did not dress for Ingolstadt.

Julian Green started, scored a GOAL, and played 82 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-1 win over Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Jerome Kiesewetter did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 2-1 win over Duisberg on Sunday.

Haji Wright, Andrew Wooten did not dress in Sandhausen’s 2-1 loss to Regensburg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau started and played 90 minutes in SG Sonnenhof’s 3-1 loss to Wehen Wiesbaden on Saturday.

FRANCE

LIGUE 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played 19 minutes in PSG’s 5-0 win over Metz on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Maki Tall and Tours fixture with Valenciennes was postponed on Friday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Stade Reims’ 4-0 win over Chateauroux on Friday.

Quentin Westberg dressed but did not play in Auxerre’s 2-1 loss to Brest on Friday.

MEXICO

LIGA MX

Omar Gonalez did not dress in Pachuca’s 5-0 loss to Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Alejandro Guido and Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes each in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin started and played 71 minutes for Club Tijuana.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play for Club Tijuana.

Jose Torres dressed but did not play for Tigres.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough started and played 90 minutes in Club Leon’s 2-0 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Landon Donovan came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Club Leon.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Club America.

Jorge Villafana and Santos Laguna face Monterrey on Sunday.

SPAIN

TERCARA DIVISION

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Levante B’s 1-1 draw with Castellon on Sunday.

NETHERLANDS

EREDIVISIE

Shane O’Neill dressed but did not play in Excelsior’s 3-2 win over VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Vitesse Arnhem’s 5-1 loss to FC Utrecht on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Telstar’s 3-2 loss to Helmond Sport on Friday.

ITALY

SERIE C

Joshua Perez dressed but did not play in Livorno’s 2-0 win over Giana Erminio on Saturday.

BELGIUM

JUPILER PRO LEAGUE

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-0 loss to Waregem on Sunday.

Kenny Saief started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Antwerp on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in KV Kortrijk’s 2-0 win over Charleroi on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath did not dress in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

SWEDEN

SVENSKA CUPEN

Mix Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Goteborg’s 1-0 loss to Malmo on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Orebro face AIK on Tuesday.

DENMARK

SUPERLIAGEN

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 81 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Silkeborg on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland on Sunday.

Bill Hamid dressed but did not play for Midtjylland.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Aalborg’s 4-0 win over AC Horsens on Sunday.

PORTUGAL

PORTUGUESE LIGA

Keaton Parks came off the bench and played seven minutes in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Desportivo Aves on Saturday.