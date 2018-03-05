Aron Johannsson eyes starting spot at Werder Bremen

Aron Johannsson had himself a great weekend. He may have come on as a substitute in Werder Bremen’s 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, but he was the one who scored the late goal to secure a point for his side.

Now, Johannsson, who has struggled with injuries during his time witheclub, is looking to use that performance as a launching point into a regular place in the starting XI.

He has started a couple games since returning from his latest injury, but his regular role appears to be off the bench, something he’d rather not do.

“I am not a player who is happy on the bench. I always want to start,” he told ESPNFC.

“Fundamentally, I am not a super sub — I might have been this in the past two games.”

While Johannsson may not like the role, his manager, Florian Kohfeldt, sees positives in how he’s impacted the team as a substitute when given the chance.

“He’s incredibly important for us when he’s coming off the bench,” the manager said. “He opens spaces and is dangerous in front of goal.”

Werder Bremen are off until next Monday night, when they face FC Koln at home.