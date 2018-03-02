Aron Johannsson’s equalizer helps Werder Bremen draw versus Gladbach

Aron Johannsson has found it tough finding the back of the net this Bundesliga season, but still has had some strong performances for Werder Bremen.

The 27-year-old’s offensive effort a week turned into an Hamburg own-goal in Bremen’s 1-0 win at home.

His impact a week ago carried over to this week as Johannsson netted his first league goal of the season in Friday in Bremen’s 2-2 league draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

After coming on as a second-half sub at Borussia Park, Johannsson capped off Bremen’s comeback scoring after 78 minutes.

The forward finished off Jerome Gondorf’s assist into the top-right corner which pegged the visitors back from a 2-0 deficit. It was Johannsson’s second goal of the season in all competitions.

GET IN THERE ARON!!!!!! @aronjo20 smashes the ball right into the roof of the net ☄️ // (79') #bmgsvw #werder 2-2 pic.twitter.com/VUynlz92RG — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) March 2, 2018

The 2-2 draw kept Bremen in 14th place, three points clear of the bottom three.