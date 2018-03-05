Best of MLS Week 1: Tyler Miller, Diego Rossi, and more

Week one was a banner week for the newest team in MLS.

Los Angeles FC faced a difficult away test for their MLS welcome party and they didn’t disappoint. Their 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders at Centurylink Field featured a stellar goalkeeping performance, a rookie having a strong debut, and a wonderful goal from a Uruguayan teenager.

But LAFC weren’t the only ones to make headlines in week one. Here’s a look at the best the league had to offer to open 2018:

Player of the Week

Tyler Miller was a wall in the Los Angeles FC goal in their 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders. He kept a clean sheet as his former teammates pelted him with seven shots on target, including an outstanding save on a Cristian Roldan header from point blank range.

Also putting in strong performances were the San Jose Earthquakes’ Danny Hoesen and his pair of goals, young Alphonso Davies in Vancouver, and Andrew Wenger for a Houston Dynamo team that thrashed Atlanta United.

Rookie of the Week

First overall draft pick Joao Moutinho got the start for LAFC in their first ever match and did quite well for himself. He was solid at the back while creating some width going forward for his side. He was 29 of 37 with his passing and had one key pass that set up a Carlos Vela chance on goal.

Also getting some love among rookies were Orlando City’s Chris Mueller, Montreal Impact’s Ken Krolicki, and Seattle’s Handwalla Bwana.

Team of the Week

Few people expected teh Columbus Crew to waltz into BMO Field on the opening day of the season and come out with a point, let alone a convincing 2-0 victory, over the defending champs. The Crew got goals from their old hero Federico Higuain and their new frontman Gyasi Zardes in what has to be a promising display for the future.

The Houston Dynamo also looked dangerous as they hammered Atlanta United 4-0, as did LA Galaxy in their win over the Portland, Timbers New York City FC in their trip to Kansas City, and, of course, LAFC in their first ever game.

Goal of the Week

Diego Rossi scored LAFC’s first ever goal in style as he first timed a pass from Carlos Vela from distance.