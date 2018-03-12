Bocanegra, Friedel appear on National Soccer Hall of Fame ballot for first time

Thirty-two individuals were named as finalists for the 2018 National Soccer Hall of Fame ballot Monday.

The first-time nominees include former U.S. Men’s National Team defender Carlos Bocanegra, USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel and midfielder Stuart Holden.

Bobby Convey, Jay DeMerit, Eddie Johnson and Lori Lindsey are the other American newcomers to the ballot, while Thierry Henry and Juan Pablo Angel appear on the ballot for the first time.

Henry and Angel fit the requirements of playing five years in a first division league and being a postseason all-star at least once.

The American candidates filled the criteria of playing 20 international games for the United States.

Of the 32 nominees, only Ante Razov is in his final year of eligibility. If he isn’t elected this year, Razov moves to the veterans ballot.

In order to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, nominees must garner 66.7 percent of the vote, while those receiving less than five percent are removed from the ballot.