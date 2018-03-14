Caleb Stanko to undergo surgery following knee injury

Caleb Stanko to undergo surgery following knee injury

An American midfielder is set to miss an extended period of time following surgery.

Freiburg announced that Caleb Stanko suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee in a recent training session. Stanko is set to undergo surgery in the near future and will be out for “a long time”.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who has one senior cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team, has made six appearances for the Bundesliga club this season. Stanko’s most recent appearance came as a substitute in a Jan. 20 clash with RB Leipzig.

Before returning to Freiburg this season, Stanko spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan with FC Vaduz, making 26 appearances.

