Charlie Davies announces retirement

Charlie Davies announced his retirement from soccer on Friday after over a decade in the professional game.
Davies posted a message on Twitter with an explanation of his decision.
The 31-year-old played for Hammarby, Sochaux and Randers in Europe and he most recently played in MLS with D.C. United, New England and Philadelphia.
Davies, who overcame injuries suffered in a car accident in 2009 and beat cancer in 2016, starred alongside Jozy Altidore in the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup.
The forward scored four goals in 17 appearances for the USMNT in his career.
2010 is still painful. Oh what could have been with a healthy Davies, Holden, Gooch, and Jones
I dont think US Soccer ever recovered from the unfortunate events of Oct 14 and 15, 2009. Charlie was obviously never the same guy on the field as before the accident.
Man, such a big fan of this guy’s. I know it easy for us to play the “what might have been” game, but just focusing on what he’s overcome to even play again and beating cancer too?? Amazing. I’ll miss seeing the stanky leg and all the fun he brought to the game! Salut.
Best of luck Chuck D!
