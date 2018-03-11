Christian Pulisic provides assist as Dortmund beats Frankfurt

It was another excellent outing for Christian Pulisic as he started and went the full 90 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in their 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Most importantly, Pulisic provided the assist on Michy Batshuayi’s go ahead goal in the 77th minute.
That tally came just a couple of minutes after Frankfurt levelled the score at a goal each.
The American wonderteen also “assisted” on the own goal that opened the scoring in the 11th minute.
Dortmund’s defense couldn’t hold the lead, but they still managed all three points in a thrilling finish. Frankfurt equalized a minute into stoppage time, but Batshuayi provided a dramatic winner to provide Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 win.
On the own goal, you see why some fans don’t like Chandler, easily beaten for pace by CP. Hard to tell from the clip how much further up the field he started but generally you expect a defender to at least close ground when the other player is dribbling.
What a game!! And the fact Pulisic has two assists and I even saw Timmy C help him up one time, great game to watch.
Would SBI readers rather have Pulisic have 6 goals 5 assists this season or like 2 goals 10 assists
