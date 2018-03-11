Christian Pulisic provides assist as Dortmund beats Frankfurt

It was another excellent outing for Christian Pulisic as he started and went the full 90 minutes for Borussia Dortmund in their 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Most importantly, Pulisic provided the assist on Michy Batshuayi’s go ahead goal in the 77th minute.

Frankfurt briefly equalized, but Michy Batshuayi puts Dortmund back ahead! Oh, and that's another assist for Christian Pulisic.

That tally came just a couple of minutes after Frankfurt levelled the score at a goal each.

The American wonderteen also “assisted” on the own goal that opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Christian Pulisic forces the own goal with a PERFECT cross across the box! Dortmund lead 1-0 early vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund’s defense couldn’t hold the lead, but they still managed all three points in a thrilling finish. Frankfurt equalized a minute into stoppage time, but Batshuayi provided a dramatic winner to provide Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 win.