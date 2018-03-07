Cordeiro replaces Gulati as World Cup bid chair

The united bid for the 2026 World Cup from the United States, Canada and Mexico has a new face at the front of the bid.

After being elected U.S. Soccer president in February, Carlos Cordeiro replaced Sunil Gulati as chair of the bid. Cordeiro now sits alongside Canadian federation president Steven Reed and Mexican federation president Decio de Maria as co-chairs of the 2026 bid.

Gulati, who was one of the people that spearheaded the start of the bid process, remains on the bid committee board.

FIFA will choose between the united bid and Morocco in a June 13 vote.

