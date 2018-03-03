Dynamo thump Atlanta United behind four first half goals

Atlanta United made several big splashes this offseason, but it was the Houston Dynamo that started the season with a flurry of goals and a lopsided win.

Behind four first half goals, the Dynamo blew out Atlanta United, 4-0, at BBVAA Compass Stadium to open the MLS season with a blowout victory.

It took just five minutes for the Dynamo to open the scoring through Andrew Wenger. The goal proved little more than a tap-in as the Dynamo forward finished a low cross Alberth Elis to get the hosts off to a perfect start.

Defender Philippe Senderos added the second in the 23rd minute before Mauro Manotas made it three just four minutes later. Following a perfectly-weighted Elis pass, Wenger teed the ball up for Manotas, who beat Brad Guzan with the shot to push it to three.

The Dynamo added one more just before the half on a goal from Darwin Ceren, who marked his Dynamo debut by pushing it to 4-0 in first half stoppage time. From there, the Dynamo cruised through the second half while holding out for an easy win.

Next up for the Dynamo is a visit to the Vancouver Whitecaps white Atlanta will look to bounce back at home against D.C. United.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Although he didn’t score one of the goals, Alberth Elis was instrumental in creating them in a match where he played creator more than finisher.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Andrew Wenger’s goal just moments into the match set a tone, and that tone continued throughout a first half battering.

MATCH TO FORGET

When you lose 4-0, it’s fair to blame just about everyone, but the starting midfield of Chris McCann and Darlington Nagbe struggled from the onset.