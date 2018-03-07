Fabian Johnson returns to training with Borussia Monchengladbach

It’s been a while, but Fabian Johnson is back in training with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The USMNT midfielder hasn’t played since early December and back problems have kept him out ever since.

"I have to put in one or two extra shifts before I could play, and then I’ll have to see how things go" – @FabianJohnson23 is back in team training, but he still has work to do 👉 https://t.co/U4d9hr2Cfi #fohlenelf pic.twitter.com/oq0DW6twNL — Gladbach (@borussia_en) March 7, 2018

“I don’t have any complaints about my back anymore and I’m hoping to make the next step,” Johnson said. However, he’s not expected to see full time game action quite yet.

“I have to put in one or two extra shifts before that, and then I’ll have to see how things go.”

Johnson has one goal and one assists in 13 total appearances in all competitions for Gladbach this season.