Following midweek CCL elimination, FC Dallas finds late goal to seal home draw against RSL

Following a midweek CONCACAF Champions League elimination, FC Dallas was bailed out by a late goal in a season-opening draw.

Real Salt Lake came into Toyota Stadium led for a bulk of the match thanks to a goal from Joao Plata. However, a late deflected goal from Maxi Urruti saw the hosts seal a 1-1 draw.

The Urruti finish came in the 86th minute to steal a point. The FC Dallas forward played a shot across the box, one that banked off of Marcelo Silva and into the back of the net.

The game’s opening goal came in the 25th minute on a swift counterattack. After receiving a pass from Albert Rusnak, Joao Plata darted into the box and cut back onto his right foot. From there, the RSL forward slid a shot past Jimmy Maurer, ultimately sealing the three points.

It proved to be RSL’s only shot on target in a match where FC Dallas created several chances only to see them undone by Nick Rimando. The longtime RSL goalkeeper stepped up yet again entering his 19th MLS season, making five stops to lead RSL to a road result.

Next up for RSL is a home opener against Los Angeles FC while FC Dallas faces off with the Seattle Sounders next time out.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nick Rimando was, as usual, the oldest player on the field, but the veteran goalkeeper turned back the clock yet again with a vintage effort.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Urruti’s deflected shot was an unfortunate moment for Marcelo Silva and a point-saving moment for the hosts.

MATCH TO FORGET

Saturday’s match was a rough one for Mauro Diaz, who struggled to find any rhythm in a match where FC Dallas needed at least one more moment of magic.